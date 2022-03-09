DAS Continues to Expand by Forming Strategic Partnerships with Smart Brands International and Garrity Industries

PALMYRA, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS Companies, Inc. has entered into strategic partnerships with Smart Brands International and Garrity Industries as they continue to fuel productive growth and retail penetration. Over the past several years DAS has extended its already robust portfolio of 12,000+ products serving the on-the-go lifestyle to include a licensing agreement with Cummins Inc., the establishment of Legion 9 Brands, and a focused ecommerce strategy.

DAS logo (PRNewswire)

With Smart Brands International, DAS will supply the Goodyear brand across a multitude of categories to include Safety, Winter Accessories, Auto Accessories, Soft Goods, as well as Garage and Tire Management. The North American brand specialist has worked with Goodyear to build a product line that capitalizes on the brand recognition of the automotive market leader (Goodyear) and their own product knowledge and expertise. Additionally, new brands from Smart Brands such as Dunlop Tools and Accessories within the Automotive, Bicycle and Motorbike categories will be part of the offering.

Garrity Industries has been "lighting the way" since 1967 with the latest in innovation, quality, and value within the portable lighting industry. Their offering is a perfect fit for DAS Companies and the customers that they serve.

DAS will be the exclusive representative of these companies and brands in the Travel Center and Convenience Store Channels.

"We are extremely excited about these partnerships," stated Michael Abel, President and CEO of DAS, "It will give our customers access to product assortments that bring quality and value from some of the most recognizable names in the marketplace."

Products from these partnerships will be available to the Travel Center and Convenience Store channels in second quarter 2022 and will be on display at the DAS Showcase Event this May in Lancaster, PA. The DAS sales team is fully prepared to review these programs and provide additional information.

About DAS Companies, Inc.

DAS Companies, Inc. is a full-service marketing and supply chain portfolio company. Privately held, DAS Companies, Inc., designs, imports, and distributes truck & auto supplies, travel gear, and mobile electronics that offer safety, convenience, comfort, and connectedness to on-the-go consumers, through a series of channel partnerships, including Travel Centers, Convenience Stores, Heavy Duty Trucking, Electronics & Specialty Retailers.

For further information, please contact DAS at 717-964-3642 or online at www.DASinc.com.

Media Contact(s):

Gina Bonafede – Director of Marketing Communications

gbonafede@dasinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DAS, Inc.