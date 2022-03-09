Robert Half Promotes Micah Reinhold To Senior Vice President Of Finance

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Micah Reinhold to senior vice president of finance. In this role, she will oversee financial planning, data and analytics, and finance transformation programs that deliver strategic insights to customers across the enterprise.

Reinhold joined Robert Half in 2015 and has held progressive leadership roles with the company, most recently serving as vice president of finance. During her tenure, she developed a centralized financial planning team, led accounting teams, and expanded the breadth and scope of the company's financial data and analytics reporting.

"Since joining Robert Half, Micah has worked collaboratively with her peers across the finance function to advance the transformation of our organization's financial systems, processes and analytical capabilities," said Mike Buckley, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Robert Half. "Her depth of knowledge and expertise has led to the successful implementation of several large-scale projects designed to streamline and modernize our company's global financial systems. We are thrilled to welcome Micah as a key member of the finance leadership team."

