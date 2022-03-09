UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.705 per share on, March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-five investments in twenty-one states.

