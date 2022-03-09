The Wait is Over; the Newest Tillamook 10-Year Aged Cheddar is Finally Here

TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is proud to announce the release of Tillamook Maker's Reserve 2012 Extra Sharp White Cheddar as the newest 10-year-old vintage in their Maker's Reserve program. Each year, TCCA introduces a 10-year (2012) and a three-year (2019) aged extra sharp white cheddar into their specialty line. These vintages join the existing lineup of 2016, 2017, and 2018 Tillamook® Maker's Reserve cheeses.

"Our Maker's Reserve program is the pinnacle of how we do things differently here at TCCA – masterfully and mindfully," says Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence for TCCA. "These special cheeses are selected from only the very best of our already exceptionally made cheddars, aged to perfection, and are worth the wait."

Hidden in every Tillamook Medium Cheddar is a Maker's Reserve, just waiting to be discovered. When Tillamook Cheddars enter the Sensory Lab after an initial 60-70 days of aging, a team of tasting and sensory experts carefully examine each batch and grade it against their signature flavor of cheese. Very few batches of cheddar are selected to age in the Tillamook Maker's Reserve program, so it's no surprise that cheeses that are selected have won awards from some of the most prestigious cheese competitions including: the World Champion Cheese Contest, American Cheese Society, the U.S. Champion Cheese Contest, and the International Cheese Awards.

Full of luscious tropical flavors such as mango, pineapple, and starfruit, coupled with honeysuckle and warm tasty notes of brown butter and macadamia nuts, the 2012 Maker's Reserve is bursting with flavor and shatters with delightful crystals on the palate.

To celebrate Maker's Reserve's newest 10-year vintage, TCCA has partnered with Truffle Shuffle, a company who specializes in interactive culinary experiences, to host a live virtual cooking class on Sunday, April 10. The event will be hosted by Truffle Shuffle's acclaimed chefs along with TCCA's Senior Director of Research & Development, Steve Marko. During the event, Steve will guide attendees through a vertical tasting of Maker's Reserve cheddars which will culminate in a chef-led cook-along of a delectable American Wagyu Cheeseburger featuring the 2012 Maker's Reserve. Event tickets are on sale now through March 27 here.

In addition to the 2012 vintage, TCCA also welcomes a new three-year aged cheddar into the mix. Maker's Reserve 2019 Extra Sharp White Cheddar has a nutty nose with brown butter and caramel aromas, dense and creamy textures, and is full of flavors of sweet cream and custard. It is balanced with subtle salty, umami notes and a delicate smattering of crystals. This vintage is notable for its clean, nuanced palette and unique flavors.

The team of cheesemakers at TCCA perfectly combine artistry with scientific experience to create one-of-a-kind vintages each and every year. You can learn more about the Tillamook Maker's Reserve program at Tillamook.com/MakersReserve, purchase the full flight of vintages at Shop.Tillamook.com or find in a store near you at Tillamaps.com

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook® products, visit Tillamook.com.

