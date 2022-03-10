The Crypto Company Launches Bitcoin Mining Operations

MALIBU, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Company (OTC: CRCW) announced that it has begun mining Bitcoin. The company has acquired 215 cryptocurrency miners that will be operating partially air cooled and partially in immersion cooling technology, which serves the company's goal to see Bitcoin mining become more energy efficient.

Through immersion cooling, the mining rigs operate significantly more energy efficient, reducing the amount of electricity necessary to mine. The cost of power for the company's mining operations is $0.035/kWh.

"We are thrilled with this new line of business as it establishes our entrance into the Bitcoin mining industry. The acquisition of these 215 mining rigs represents the beginning of our Bitcoin mining operation that the company intends to expand," said Ron Levy, CEO of The Crypto Company. "Bitcoin adoption continues to increase for many individuals and institutions. Bitcoin miners play a fundamental role in providing additional security to the growing bitcoin network. We are excited to play a part as we begin these new operations."

About The Crypto Company: The Crypto Company is engaged in Bitcoin mining as described above as well as being in the business of providing consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

