Financial Services Industry Veterans launch Bonsai, LLC, offering financial professionals an innovative approach to holistically manage a client's personal balance sheet

BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services industry veteran, Robert DeChellis, announced today the launch of Bonsai, LLC, a firm created for financial professionals that tackles the complexity of uncertainty as it relates to a person's complete financial life. The Bonsai Philosophy addresses this uncertainty by leveraging an innovative approach to holistically manage a client's balance sheet by democratizing an asset/liability model that is generally only afforded to institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Financial Services Industry Veterans launch Bonsai, LLC

Bonsai, LLC has three key offerings: Bonsai Exchange, Bonsai Advisors and Bonsai Consulting. Bonsai Exchange offers financial professionals carefully vetted and selected risk management solutions that will include annuities, long term care, disability, and life insurance. Bonsai Advisors leverages a world class digital infrastructure, innovative practice management models and the proprietary Bonsai Philosophy that allows advisors to drive unprecedented value to clients. Bonsai Consulting empowers organizations across the financial services ecosystem to rethink, retool and differentiate themselves in an ever-changing market by leveraging technology, developing innovative solutions and establishing deeper relationships with their clients.

"Bonsai was created with the vision of recasting the future of financial advice," says Robert DeChellis, Bonsai's Founder and CEO. "The foundation of this vision is based on managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet with the same level of dedication and diligence it takes to bonsai a tree," DeChellis continues. "At Bonsai, we are obsessed with empowering our clients and partners to achieve their determined outcomes."

A series of roadshows is already scheduled starting March 16th in Denver, Colorado, featuring retirement planning expert, Wade Pfau. Bonsai will soon be releasing the dates and list of cities across the country where financial professionals will be able to register for a roadshow near them.

"My partners and I recognize the definite need for managing a client's financial life more holistically and firmly believe that Bonsai's solutions fill this gap," said Frank Porcelli, one of Bonsai's Founding Partners and former head of US Wealth Advisory for Blackrock. "With the continued focus on financial professionals providing more comprehensive advice and solutions to their clients, the opportunity for this offering is significant. I am proud to serve as a Founding Partner alongside other industry veterans Jeff Miller, Dave Schrohe, Eric Hoerdemann, Peter Cieszko and Tom Corra. We are all excited about the future", Porcelli continues.

Bonsai, LLC was the brainchild of financial services industry executive, Robert DeChellis, who has over 30 years of leadership experience in top-tier asset and risk management companies. Bonsai was created with the vision of recasting the future of financial advice. The foundation of this vision is based on managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet with the same level of dedication and diligence it takes to bonsai a tree. Bonsai creates value through its three business units: the Bonsai Exchange, Bonsai Advisors and Bonsai Consulting. These units provide financial professionals and financial services firms with the solutions, tools and consulting needed to deliver clients the holistic advice they demand.

