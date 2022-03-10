K-12 Edtech Company, Skyward, Recognizes Achievements During iCon 2022

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K-12 leaders and technology advocates from around the country gathered March 2-4, 2022, in St. Pete Beach, Florida for Skyward's 19th annual international conference (iCon). After canceling last year's conference due to COVID-19, Skyward brought back iCon as an in-person event to celebrate Skyward champions and feature tailored session topics and various networking opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Skyward, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The conference celebrated attendees for overcoming the difficult circumstances they've had to endure during the past two-years and encouraged them to continue to drive success using Skyward technology. More than 80 sessions tailored to key personnel in the school and business office taught attendees how existing features they might not be using can positively impact student performance and improve daily business operations.

Attendees selected presentations aligned to their specific roles which focused on new product features, offered a glimpse into the product roadmap, and shared helpful ideas for maximizing Skyward solutions to complete essential tasks. In addition, participants networked with peers and Skyward staff as well as attended industry-focused round tables and research and development sessions to provide feedback on future product enhancements.

"Meeting our customers and business partners face to face to discuss emerging edtech topics was exciting after a one-year hiatus," explained Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward. "Building positive relationships is important to Skyward and being able to collaborate and connect with those who work with our solution is invaluable. iCon provides so many great opportunities for our attendees to network and bring back ideas to their districts to build upon their success."

For the seventh year, Skyward recognized the recipients of its Leader in Excellence Award at iCon. The honor distinguishes K-12 individuals and districts using Skyward to forge new successes in education and inspire leaders worldwide.

Individual recipients included:

Brian Adesso , director of business services at Menasha Joint School District in Menasha, Wisconsin

Jennifer Bowers , director of curriculum and instruction at Parkview School District in Orfordville, Wisconsin

James Matthews , director of information services at Wylie Independent School District in Wylie, Texas

Virginia Schneider , assistant director of student information systems at Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida

Jackie Schreiber , accounting manager at Marshfield School District in Marshfield, Wisconsin

The district awards were given to:

Mansfield Independent School District 6 in Mansfield, Texas

Mascoutah School District #19 in Mascoutah, Illinois

"Skyward iCon is a great event where I am able to connect with colleagues from other districts and states on best practices for edtech systems," said John Connolly, chief technology officer at Consolidated High School District 230 in Illinois. "Connecting with other districts and state leaders in education is an invaluable part of the iCon experience. I always bring back something that will help improve how my district operates."

To see moments captured at iCon 2022, search #SkyiCon on Twitter. Next year's international conference will take place March 1-3, 2023 at TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida. For more information, visit skyward.com/icon.

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyward