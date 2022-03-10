Madison Dearborn Partners Increases Equity Investment in Insurance Services Company Amynta Group

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group ("Amynta" or "the Company"), a leading insurance services company, announced today that funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP), a leading Chicago-based private equity investment firm, have acquired all of the equity interests in Amynta held by AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ("AmTrust"). Through this transaction, MDP builds on its existing majority ownership investment in Amynta, a position held since the Company's formation in 2018. Amynta's management team will continue to retain a minority stake in the Company. Existing commercial business arrangements between Amynta and AmTrust will remain in place following the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Amynta Group Logo https://www.amyntagroup.com (PRNewsfoto/The Amynta Group) (PRNewswire)

Rob Giammarco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amynta, said: "MDP has been a great partner for Amynta and we will continue to value their expertise, insight and support of our vision and commitment as we embark on our next chapter of growth. The increased investment from MDP will foster the ability to drive the continued expansion of our business. We are grateful for AmTrust's strong support and value-added partnership since Amynta's formation and look forward to building on our very successful commercial relationship, delivering strong capacity to the market."

Established in 2018, Amynta is one of the largest underwriting managers in the United States, distributing a wide range of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services. The Company was formed to create a customer-centric underwriting platform, partnering with leading insurance carriers and distribution partners, to deliver innovative insurance solutions that solve customers' needs through best in class underwriting and service. Amynta has managed insurance premiums of over $3.5 billion and total net revenue of approximately $600 million. Amynta operates from 32 offices across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia.

Vahe Dombalagian, Managing Director and Co-Head of the MDP Financial & Transaction Services team, said: "We initially invested in partnership with Rob Giammarco and the Amynta team several years ago ahead of an ambitious journey to build a preeminent underwriting services platform. Amynta has since charted an impressive growth trajectory through organic investments in underwriting and new business development and through strategic acquisitions to create a scaled value proposition to its carriers, customers and partners. AmTrust has been a great partner in building the business and we appreciate their unwavering support of Amynta over the years. Amynta has many exciting and an even wider range of opportunities ahead and we are pleased to build on our partnership with the Company and its talented team through this next chapter."

Barry Zyskind, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AmTrust Financial Services, said: "We greatly value our partnership with Amynta and its management team and look forward to the Company's continued success. We have tremendous respect for the underwriting excellence Amynta brings to the market and we are pleased to continue our strong commercial partnership, with many opportunities for growth in the future. Amynta was a very successful investment for AmTrust and our equity sale creates an opportunity to reinvest in the continued growth of our firm and capitalize on the many attractive underwriting opportunities in the market."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, visit amyntagroup.com .

About Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including financial and transaction services; basic industries; business and government software and services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com .

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com .

