nClouds Achieves AWS Solution Provider Partner Status

SUISUN CITY, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds ( www.nclouds.com ), a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, and leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), today announced that it has achieved AWS Solution Provider Partner (SPP) status.

The AWS Solution Provider Program is designed for systems integrators, MSPs, value-added resellers, and public sector partners to resell AWS services to end customers as part of their differentiated solution. This program offers flexible contracting options to meet the unique needs of end customers and provides multiple AWS support models that align with partners' AWS practices.

nClouds also announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named nClouds to its MSP 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end-users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

nClouds provides managed services for DevOps, AWS infrastructure, site reliability engineering (SRE), and 24/7 support, among other services. nClouds was previously named to CRN's MSP 500 list in 2021 and was named the No. 10 fastest-growing IT solution provider in North America on the 2021 CRN Fast Growth 150, with 235% growth.

"With the AWS Solution Provider Program, AWS gives us the flexibility to deliver the precise solutions our clients need," said JT Giri, CEO & Co-Founder of nClouds. "We gain more flexibility with contracting options and support models. This is especially powerful for creating solutions with our public sector clients."

The CRN MSP 500 list is available at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions on AWS that deliver innovation faster. nClouds is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a leading public cloud MSP. nClouds is headquartered in Suisun City, CA. For more info, visit: www.nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

