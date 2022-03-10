Washington Trust Kicks Off 22nd Annual Peanut Butter Drive in Partnership with Local Hunger Relief Agencies

WESTERLY, R.I., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company announced that it has kicked off its annual Peanut Butter Drive for the 22nd year. The Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive encourages customers and community members to donate jars of peanut butter at any of the Bank's 25 branch locations, or to make an online contribution to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

This annual event is intentionally held every spring to help hunger relief agencies restock their shelves after the busy holiday season. "We typically see a lull in donations during the late winter, early spring time frame each year. Unfortunately, however, the need for food assistance remains the same," says Stephen Souls, Operations Manager at the North Kingstown Food Pantry. "Events like the Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive come at a great time to help us keep our pantry well-stocked so that we can continue to meet the needs in the community." Peanut butter collected at the Washington Trust branch in North Kingstown will be donated to the North Kingstown Food Pantry.

According to the Food Bank, one in six households in Rhode Island cannot meet their basic food needs, and one in four families with children are at risk of hunger. Throughout the pandemic, the Food Bank has continued to serve more than 54,000 Rhode Islanders each month through their network of 150 member agencies, including food pantries, meal sites, shelters, youth programs and senior centers.

"The annual Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive is an opportunity for our communities to come together to support one another, especially in the wake of several exceptionally challenging years," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO and President of the Board of Directors at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. "We look forward to another successful year and want to thank our customers, local businesses, and the community at large in advance for their participation in this important hunger relief initiative."

For the next month, there are four ways community members can support the Peanut Butter Drive:

Last week, Washington Trust employees raised more than $6,000 during an annual employee appreciation event, which the Bank then matched, dollar for dollar. The Peanut Butter Drive will run in all branch locations and online through Thursday, March 31. To learn more and to get involved, visit peanutbutterbank.com.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

