Cardinal Civil Resources Expands Its Business into South Carolina

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Civil Resources, which offers a full range of construction services, including land surveying, engineering, Geotech, and inspections, announced today that Fisher-Sherer, Inc., is now Cardinal Civil Resources.

Fisher-Sherer, a land-surveying, land-planning, and engineering company, established in 1997 and owned by Bob Medford, is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The company services commercial, residential, and government clients in and around the metropolitan Charlotte area, which includes Concord, Gastonia, and Huntersville.

"Fisher-Sherer is an important part of Cardinal's ongoing strategic growth initiative. This new location will enable us to continue to expand our portfolio of services into one of the fastest-growing areas on the east coast, with a population of more than 3 million and a GMP [gross metropolitan product] of more than $170 billion," said George Cunha, President, Cardinal Civil Resources.

Mr. Medford will remain with the company in his current position and will continue to guide and support the tremendous land-surveying, engineering, and design staff he's put together. The newly branded Fisher-Scherer will coordinate its sales and marketing efforts with Cardinal's sister location, which is located less than 30 minutes away and within the city of Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Fisher-Sherer is a long-standing company with a tremendous reputation. I am truly delighted that it is now part of the growing Cardinal team. I look forward to continuing the company's legacy of great customer service as we expand our operations southward, said Russell Claus, Regional Vice President for Cardinal Civil Resources in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Over the next few weeks, the existing offices will be upgraded with new computers, equipment, and processes. This will enable Cardinal to offer Fisher-Scherer clients an even better customer experience with access to a much wider range of services. As part of its expansion efforts, Cardinal is also seeking licensed land surveyors, engineers, designers, and office staff in all seven of its locations. For more information, please email info@cardinalsurvey.com.

About Cardinal Civil Resources

Cardinal is one of the fastest-growing, minority-owned civil resources companies in the southeastern United States. The company provides a full range of construction services, including land surveying, land planning, civil engineering, and commercial inspections. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia, Cardinal employs more than 60 people across seven locations. To learn more, please visit cardinalsurvey.com.

