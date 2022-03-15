EarthDaily Analytics Appoints Dr. James Tansey as Vice President of Carbon Analytics

20-Year Clean Tech and Sustainability Innovator to Lead EDA's Carbon Analytics Services

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthDaily Analytics Corp. ("EDA" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated data processing and analytics company pairing cutting-edge Big Data tools with proven Space technologies, today announced the appointment of James Tansey as Vice President of EarthDaily's Carbon Analytics initiatives.

Tansey has twenty years of experience leading and applying cutting-edge academic research to solve the greatest challenges facing the world, with a particular focus on the use of technology to achieve impact and sustainable investment goals. In his role as VP of Carbon Analytics at EDA, Tansey will lead the development and deployment of a service offering utilizing both existing satellite-derived geoanalytics capabilities and the forthcoming EarthDaily Constellation to provide corporations, investors, and government regulators with the ability to monitor and assure ESG mandates and regulatory compliance globally with scientific-quality data updated on a daily basis. This service will focus in particular on commercial opportunities in the rapidly growing carbon markets.

Don Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of EarthDaily Analytics, said, "We're thrilled to welcome James Tansey to the EDA team, where we believe that he can play a major role in developing a best-in-class service offering to meet the rapidly growing ESG and carbon analytics needs of both the private and public sectors. With the insight provided by his depth of experience as a leader in the fields of clean tech and sustainability, James fills a critical role for us in bringing endlessly scalable, AI-driven data analysis capabilities to a highly attractive new business vertical."

Tansey has founded, led, and managed the investments of multiple companies on the leading edge of clean tech, impact investing, sustainability, and carbon trading markets. Most recently, Tansey has served as founder and CEO of Canvas Impact Advisors, a private company utilizing a research-led approach to impact and clean tech investment to advise global clients with over $25B of assets under management, and as CIO of GSCM (Global Sustainable Capital Management), which invests in sustainable commodities and agriculture in global and emerging markets. Earlier in his career, Tansey founded and led TSX-listed NatureBank Asset Management, the largest carbon market development company in Canada, which delivered the world's first carbon-neutral Olympics in 2010 in Vancouver.

In parallel with his commercial endeavors, Tansey is a leading academic focused on clean energy strategy and innovation. For the last 15 years, he has served as a professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, where he has advised the BC and Federal governments on clean energy strategy and social enterprise. He was the founder of the Centre for Social Innovation and Impact Investing, Canada's largest social innovation team. He has also served as lecturer and deputy director at the University of Oxford, where he was involved in the establishment of the James Martin Institute for Science and Civilization, which brought together scholars and innovators from across disciplines to find solutions to the world's most urgent challenges. He received his PhD in Environmental Sciences from the University of East Anglia in 1999.

Tansey stated, "I am excited to be able work alongside the world-class team at EarthDaily Analytics and to build global capacity to expand the Company's ESG offering and tackle the challenge of climate change through the application of remote sensing technologies. I look forward to building on and broadening the commercial and technological leadership that EDA has already established across diverse sectors including agriculture, insurance, financial services, commodities, and water management."

About EarthDaily Analytics

EarthDaily Analytics (EDA), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a vertically integrated data processing and analytics company, utilizing cutting-edge Big Data tools and proven Space technologies to provide value-added insights to the people, businesses, and governmental entities confronting the world's most pressing challenges. Through its EarthDaily Agro (formerly Geosys) subsidiary, EDA has a track record of more than 30 years as a leader in the collection and commercial application of Earth Observation data for agriculture analytics.

In 2021, EDA initiated construction of the EarthDaily Constellation with committed support from Antarctica Capital. Following planned launches in 2023, the EarthDaily Constellation will combine with the EarthPipeline data processing system to provide unprecedented, scientific-grade data of the world every day, positioning EDA to meet the growing needs of diverse industries including agriculture, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), insurance, disaster prevention and recovery, commodities trading, and more.

For more information, visit www.earthdaily.com.

