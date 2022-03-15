IDX Awarded Silver Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, a leading privacy platform and data breach response provider, announced they are the recipients of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"I'm incredibly thrilled that IDX was awarded the Silver Stevie for the 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. We pride ourselves on having a 100% success rate in restoring victims' identities for those who work with us throughout the ID theft resolution process," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "IDX has an industry-leading approach to servicing its prospective and current members by bringing clarity and top-notch service to those who may be victims of identity theft."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New categories this year honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

To view a full list of 2022 Stevie winners, visit https://stevieawards.com/sales/2022-stevie-award-winners.

About IDX:

IDX is a proven partner in digital privacy protection. Thousands of organizations and over 40 million individuals rely on IDX to protect sensitive personal information from the growing threat of cybercrime. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by both public and private sector clients to serve as an unparalleled strategic partner in data protection. Visit www.idx.us for more information.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

