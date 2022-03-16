Forbes Names Landing AI a Top Startup Employer

Landing AI recognized for employee satisfaction, reputation, and growth

PALO ALTO, Calif. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing AI , which provides software that makes building and deploying AI solutions in manufacturing fast and easy, today announced that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022.

"We are thrilled to be named a Best Startup Employer by Forbes," said Andrew Ng, Landing AI CEO and Founder. "We see a future where AI is widely deployed to the benefit of ever more companies and industries and that vision is attracting some of the world's best talent."

Landing AI is unleashing the next era of AI with a pioneering data-centric approach that makes the benefits of AI available to manufacturers who lack the big datasets associated with traditional AI. LandingLens is Landing AI's flagship software offering that streamlines implementation of industrial automated inspection systems using deep learning AI technology.

The company recently announced that machine vision expert, David L. Dechow, had joined the expanding Landing AI team as VP of Outreach and Vision Technology. Dechow is widely recognized within the machine vision industry as a thought leader and expert in the application and integration of machine vision and related advanced automation technologies.

In November, Landing AI announced a $57 million Series A funding round led by McRock Capital, the first investment firm focused exclusively on Industrial IoT.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the top startup employers in the U.S. for their collective excellence as employers. The Best Startup Employers 2022 were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

About Landing AI

Landing AI™ is pioneering the next era of AI in which companies with limited data sets can realize the business and operational value of AI and move AI projects from proof-of-concept to full scale production. Guided by a data-centric AI approach, Landing AI's flagship product is LandingLens™, an enterprise MLOps platform that offers to build, iterate and deploy AI powered visual inspection solutions for manufacturers. With data quality being key to the success of production AI systems, LandingLens™ enables users to achieve optimal data accuracy and consistency. Founded by Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, former chief scientist of Baidu, and founding lead of Google Brain, Landing AI is uniquely positioned to lead the development of AI from a technology that benefits a few to a technology that benefits all.

