Mentice receives order of ten (10) VIST simulator systems in China for a value exceeding 500,000 USD

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Siemens Healthineers China via an official importation agent, has placed an order of ten (10) Mentice VIST simulator packages including the Siemens Virtual Patient Link software to be bundled with the Corindus CorPath GRX Robitic system sales in China.

The unique package enables phyisicians performing interventional Robotic assisted procedures with the Siemens CorPath GRX robotic surgery system to gain access to the integrated Mentice high-fidelity simulation solution. The unique addition of Mentice solutions creates an immersive and patient-free learning environment, where interventional specialists can acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills as they transition into robotic-assisted vascular interventions.

"Following our Press Release from 2021 December 27th regarding Siemens Healthineers bundling of Mentice VIST with Corindus CorPath GRX Robitic system in China, this initial order is a key milestone in our ongoing expansion in APAC in general and China in particular", says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group President of Mentice. "This order supports the initial roll-out of the Corindus CorPath GRX in China and in line with our objectives to be a daily part of the clinical practice. The VIST® Virtual Patient solution is the most sophisticated option in the field of image guided interventional therapies skills acquisition and robotic assisted surgery in the market today." For more information, please contact: Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

