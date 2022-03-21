New School Supporting K-12 Students with Serious and Complex Challenges Opens in Independence

New Story Schools invites families and community members to an open house on April 1 to meet staff, learn more, and celebrate.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Story invites the community to its open house to celebrate the opening of its newest New Story Schools campus in Independence, Ohio. New Story Schools is an educational provider for children and young adults with serious and complex behavioral and academic challenges.

Now one of five New Story Schools in Ohio, the newly renovated school building offers students a 22,650 square foot campus with 12 strategically designed classrooms, a playground, and gymnasium. The school has the capacity to serve 120 students grades K-12.

"New Story prides itself in cultivating and maintaining a nurturing learning environment where students not only thrive, but also where they can experience traditional school experiences," said Berry Thompson, Head of the New Story Schools, Independence. "It has been a wonderful journey watching this school being built from the ground up, and I look forward to sharing how our learning environment will meet the unique needs of each student trusted in our care by providing the academic and therapeutic support they need to succeed."

New Story Schools employs a data-driven, multi-tiered system of support to accelerate student learning and promote social-emotional and behavioral success. New Story Schools currently serves students throughout Ohio, including Athens, Columbus, Independence, Lancaster, and Sandusky.

"Berry and the team of highly qualified teachers, therapists, and support staff are amongst the best in Ohio," said Mario Basora, Senior Vice President of Operations for New Story, Ohio. "Our goal is that students are with us as long as they need our specialized support. While some students will stay with us throughout their educational experience, most will transition back to their home school with the skills they learned here at New Story Schools. We are honored to make a positive impact in the lives of our students and their families."

New Story Schools Independence: Open House

April 1 from 3 – 5 p.m. ET

600 West Resource Drive, Independence, OH 44131

Families, potential students, district representatives and community members are welcome!

For more information visit here.

During the open house, visitors can expect to participate in a site tour, meet staff, and learn more about the life-changing results our program is helping students achieve.

New Story Schools is a company owned by New Story, a leading provider of special education programs for children and young adults with serious and complex behavioral and academic challenges.

About New Story

New Story is a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services for children and young adults with serious and complex challenges. The New Story family of schools and clinics serve families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

About New Story Schools

New Story Schools focuses on removing barriers for all children by providing an environment that promotes academic, social, and emotional growth for all individuals with autism spectrum disorder and complex academic and behavioral challenges. For more information, visit https://newstoryschools.com/locations-overview/ohio

