Significance Inc. Obtains ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc., a consultancy to the federal government, has successfully obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification of its Quality Management System for the design, development, and delivery of advisory services to U.S. Federal Government Clients.

ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS). It is used by companies focused on providing consistent products and services that enhance customer satisfaction and meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. ISO standards are regularly reviewed to ensure its requirements reflect best practices for organizations, as well as the needs of customers, in the evolving marketplace.

"We are thrilled to earn this respected certification, which speaks to our core values of honesty, integrity, reliability, and delivering the highest quality work to achieve the best possible solutions for our clients," said Mary Ahern-Snyder, President of Significance. "This designation is a tribute to the disciplined work of our people who deliver this recognized level of excellence every day to clients and partners across the federal government."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates and acknowledges Significance's highest standards for quality, with a focus on performance excellence and innovation

through its broad scope of services for the federal government. The company's services include the design, development, and delivery of advisory services; business systems support; project and program management; data analytics and decision support; emerging technologies and cybersecurity; process automation; systems implementation/ support training; and financial management lifecycle services through the integration of people, technology, and processes.

About Significance Inc.

Significance, Inc. is designated an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) with offices in Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government 5ram & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity Services; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. The company has been named a Washington Business Journal Best Place to Work for the past three years. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com.

