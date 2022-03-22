Timken Prices $350 Million Senior Notes Due in 2032

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Timken Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 22, 2022 NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 22, 2022 — The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced the pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due in 2032 (the "Notes") in an underwritten public offering. The Notes will be issued at 98.373 percent of par, and the offering is expected to close on or about March 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Timken intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility and its accounts receivable facility. Timken intends to use any remaining net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering will be made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus (together, the "Prospectus") filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request copies of these documents by calling BofA Securities, Inc. toll free at 1-800-294-1322, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll free at 1-866-803-9204, or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll free at 1-866-718-1649.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "estimate," "would," "target" and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the closing of the offering of the Notes and the risks and uncertainties described in the Prospectus. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder 234.262.6420

scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple 234.262.2310

neil.frohnapple@timken.com

