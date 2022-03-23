Blackbaud Adds PayPal and Venmo Payment Capability for Blackbaud Merchant Services™ Customers

New integration gives U.S. social good organizations more ways to raise money and provide exceptional donor experiences

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that Blackbaud Merchant Services™ customers can now accept payments through both PayPal and Venmo in the U.S. in select Blackbaud products.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

A new product integration with PayPal allows social good organizations to offer supporters the option to checkout with PayPal or Venmo, making it easier for donors to give to their missions. Through this integration, Blackbaud customers will have access to a broader audience of donors with PayPal's more than 426 million active consumer accounts[1]. PayPal is one of the world's most popular and trusted payment methods[2], and Venmo is quickly growing with more than $230 billion processed on the platform in 2021[1].

"We're continually looking for new ways to bring additional fundraising options to our customers," said Brad Little, president and general manager, Payment Services, Blackbaud. "For social good organizations, donors are heroes who help drive their missions. We listened to our customers' feedback, and we're pleased to now offer PayPal and Venmo capability for Blackbaud Merchant Services customers. This will help organizations provide even more ways to give online."

Customers in Blackbaud's early adopter program for the integration found nearly 10% of donor gifts came through PayPal.[3] With the new integration, social good organizations can create a more frictionless, delightful and secure checkout experience by seamlessly activating PayPal and Venmo for donations, registration, cart and membership forms. By offering one of the most trusted payment methods globally, organizations will be able to offer a more satisfying giving experience and expand their impact.

One Blackbaud customer, Victory Junction—a camp that enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses at no cost to their families—reported that donors quickly begin to use PayPal for transactions, with 23% of online gifts coming through PayPal once the feature was introduced[4]. A database manager at Victory Junction shared, "New donors seemed especially responsive to the option to give securely through PayPal. It's very heartwarming to see that this is an option that our donors are looking for and that we can give them."

PayPal and Venmo are now available as payment methods in the U.S. within Blackbaud Online ExpressÔ, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXTÒ, Blackbaud eTapestryÒ, Blackbaud Luminate OnlineÒ and Blackbaud Church ManagementÔ through the integration with Blackbaud Merchant Services, with international availability coming later this year.

Blackbaud Merchant Services is an end-to-end payment processing solution for social good organizations that includes point of sale, donation, and credit card processing software for fundraising. It allows organizations to spend more time on their missions and less time handling transactions. Since 2000, Blackbaud has helped thousands of organizations worldwide fundraise and process billions of dollars to advance their missions.

Learn more about Blackbaud Merchant Services here.

[1] PayPal Q4:2021 Earnings https://investor.pypl.com/home/default.aspx

[2] Morning Consult - The 15 Most Trusted Brands Globally. March 2021. Morning Consult surveyed over 330,000 consumers across 10 international markets to provide a global view on the current state of consumer trust across brands. https://morningconsult.com/most-trusted-brands-2021/

[3] Blackbaud study of Blackbaud Online Express customers in the US who offered PayPal as a one-time gift option during a 12-month early adopter period that concluded in May 2021

[4] Victory Junction donor analysis as of Sept. 2021

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.