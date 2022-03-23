PARSEC ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF AWS FOR GAMES TO ACCELERATE GAME DEVELOPMENT IN THE CLOUD

Game creators can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through AWS for Games

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsec today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, creators can build, run, and grow their games on AWS remotely by leveraging Parsec's industry-leading streaming technology.

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS services, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

Parsec is a remote desktop and streaming technology company, which enables gaming and creative professionals to work together from anywhere. The platform's low-latency, high-fidelity streaming solution has become a go-to solution for hybrid work models among gaming companies such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and Square Enix. By providing support for AWS for Games, Parsec will extend its remote access capabilities to accelerate game development in the cloud.

"Game creators today want the flexibility of working from anywhere, on any device—without sacrificing quality and latency. This is precisely why we built Parsec," said Benjy Boxer, Co-Founder and General Manager at Parsec. "Through our work with AWS for Games, developers worldwide can now enjoy Parsec's low latency experience combined with AWS's extensive suite for building and running games in the cloud."

"Game creatives today are geographically dispersed like never before, but many lack the tools to get their projects done remotely at the speed and quality the market demands," said Daniel Hagen, Director of IT at Aspyr Media. "That's where Parsec comes in. It's the only product on the market that offers the high-performance, low latency, enterprise security and controls our organization needs. Parsec and AWS joining forces now means we can take our game development efforts to new heights by leveraging the AWS game dev suite from anywhere."

"Parsec is a trusted solution for games customers today," said Lucien Parsons, Principal Partner, Games at AWS. "The work between Parsec and AWS for Games further enhances the portfolio of solutions that games developers can use to create fun and successful games."

ABOUT PARSEC

Founded in 2016 by Chief Technology Officer Chris Dickson and Chief Executive Officer Benjy Boxer, Parsec delivers a best-in-class high frame rate, low-latency remote desktop experience. The Parsec app is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi, and the web, and Parsec's SDK allows its streaming technology to be leveraged across any platform. Parsec is headquartered in New York City.

