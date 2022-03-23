TiE Silicon Valley Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Announces TiEcon 2022, World's Largest Entrepreneurship Conference

Healthcare Pioneer Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, slated to deliver a Grand Keynote with Rich Karlgaard as the virtual conference targets 50,000 attendees from 100 countries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TiE Silicon Valley , a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering global entrepreneurship, has announced that virtual TiEcon 2022 will be held May 5-7. TiEcon 2022, the world's largest technology-anchored entrepreneurship conference, is expected to attract 50,000 attendees and will showcase global thought leaders and bring together innovators, venture capitalists, and technology firms from around the world to inspire and advance entrepreneurship.

Among the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship, TiEcon has attracted thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals from over 100 countries since its inception. TiEcon 2022 will focus on the hottest areas of innovation including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud technologies, crypto, cybersecurity, health, supply chain, sustainability, and many more.

Slated to deliver a grand keynote is Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Inc. Bourla became the head of Pfizer in 2019 and accelerated the company's transformation to be more innovative and science-driven just before it was put to test by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mobilizing Pfizer amid some of the most strenuous conditions experienced in modern times, he oversaw the nine-month journey to deliver a breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine. A Greek immigrant, former veterinarian, and child of Holocaust survivors, Bourla was named the 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate in recognition of his leadership during the pandemic.

"It gives me great pleasure to address a global audience of innovators and changemakers at TiEcon 2022. I look forward to sharing our journey of delivering a COVID-19 vaccine in record time. This effort showed us that nothing is impossible, a lesson that I know will resonate with innovators in all fields." - Dr. Albert Bourla

"We're beyond excited to have Dr. Bourla, an iconic leader, to inspire the audience attending TiEcon 2022." - A.G. Karunakaran, president, TiE Silicon Valley

"I'm grateful to welcome and host Dr. Bourla at the grand stage in an intimate conversation with Rich Karlgaard, a media personality, former publisher, and now editor-at-large and futurist of Forbes." - Vish Mishra, Council of Trustees and former president, TiE Silicon Valley

"On behalf of the entire TiEcon leadership team and volunteers organizing the conference, we're beyond thrilled to have Dr. Bourla grace the occasion." - Kamal Anand and Dipty Desai, joint conveners chairing TiEcon 2022

About TiE Silicon Valley

Founded in 1992 by entrepreneurs and executives of South Asian origin in Silicon Valley, TiE is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship globally. TiE strives to inspire entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, education, incubating, and funding programs and activities. TiE events bring together the entrepreneurial community to learn from leaders, as well as each other. Besides social values, the economic value created through TiE entrepreneurial endeavors is estimated to exceed over $500B globally.

