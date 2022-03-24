DERMALA CEO AND FOUNDER INVITED AS SPEAKER AND PANELIST TO TWO UPCOMING INDUSTRY CONFERENCES

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, a consumer dermatology company developing novel, personalized, microbiome-powered solutions for chronic skin conditions such as acne and eczema, announces its involvement in two prominent industry meetings. Dr. Lada Rasochova, the founder and CEO of DERMALA, will participate as a speaker and panelist at the Personalized Beauty USA and Microbiome & Probiotics R&D & Business Collaboration Forum USA conferences.

Personalized Beauty USA, a Personalized Beauty Summit, is taking place in San Francisco, CA on March 30t and 31. Dr Rasochova will be a panelist on two topics - 'The Role of the Microbiome in Personalized Skincare' and 'Creating an End-to-End Customer Experience.' DERMALA will share insights on providing successful product personalization and continuous treatment optimization and building customer relationships by utilizing treatment progress tracking via selfies and various skin tests, understanding the microbiome changes, and deploying data analytics to present the best product options to customers.

"Personalization is becoming fundamental to the customer journey," said Dr. Lada Rasochova. "Our priority is to build relationships with our customers, and it is only by understanding large amount of data that you can fully realize personalized skincare and develop that relationship."

DERMALA will also attend the Microbiome & Probiotics R&D & Business Collaboration Forum USA meeting that is held on March 29 and 30 in San Diego, CA. DERMALA will participate in discussions of the most cutting-edge microbiome and probiotics research, challenges, and opportunities at this world-renowned event. Dr. Rasochova will review microbiome research and clinical data during her talk 'Acne and the Human Microbiome' in the Skin and Cosmeceuticals session. During the 'Dosing in the Microbiome – Dealing with The Great Unknown' panel discussion, Dr. Rasochova will provide insights into the research, product development, and manufacturing of microbiome-based products.

"We look forward to sharing our research, customer experience, and results of personalizing microbiome-based skincare products," said Rasochova. "It is a tremendous opportunity to share our insights as both speaker and panelist at these two upcoming meetings."

All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin and gut health naturally.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel personalized treatments for chronic skin conditions. For more information, visit www.dermala.com .

