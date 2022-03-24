FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of C3.ai, Inc. - AI

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of C3.ai, Inc. ("C3" or the "Company") (NYSE:AI), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant to the Company's December 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Shareholders have until May 3, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

(PRNewsfoto/Kuznicki Law PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-ai/https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-hmlp/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

https://kclasslaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kuznicki Law PLLC