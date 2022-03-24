Meetings Today Relaunches Best Of Awards as In-Person Meetings Recover

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meetings Today relaunched its Best of awards following a year hiatus due to the pandemic shutdown of the meetings and events industry.

"We're happy to announce the return of our Best Of awards, for which we poll our readers to determine which facilities really came through for their meetings and events in the previous year," said Tyler Davidson, vice president and chief content director of Meetings Today. "We obviously couldn't promote the Best Of awards last year because at that point the meetings and events industry had pretty much shut down in the first year of the pandemic, so the criteria for nominations was severely lacking, to say the least."

While the Best Of awards have traditionally focused on hotel and resort meeting facilities, Meetings Today also expanded eligible award winters to include destinations (both domestic and international) and convention centers.

Voting is available at www.meetingstoday.com/best-of-awards and open until May 31, 2022. Winners will be showcased in the October issue of Meetings Today.

The following criteria applies to the nomination of meeting facilities, where applicable: quality of meeting space; guest rooms; guest services and amenities; food and beverage service; efficiency and helpfulness of staff; availability of tech; recreational facilities and activities; cleanliness and COVID-19 protocols; and overall value and experience. The criteria for nominating destinations is the overall service they have provided to meeting planners for their meetings and events.

About Meetings Today

Meetings Today is a business-to-business brand of Stamats, a leading marketing and research company providing a complete range of services, including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, magazines, video, research, traditional media, live events and audience data and marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience that it brings to bear for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, professional meetings and events planning and healthcare and consumer marketing. Stamats was founded in 1923 and maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (headquarters).

