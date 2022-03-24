Meta Selects Missouri For New $800 Million Data Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta, formerly known as the Facebook company, is building its newest hyperscale data center in Kansas City, Missouri. The company made the announcement earlier today.

Meta is building a new data center in Kansas City, Missouri. (PRNewswire)

" Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home."

"We're proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state's economy for years to come," said Governor Mike Parson. "The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and prime business climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business, and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike."

The new data center is the first of its kind in Missouri. Meta is investing more than $800 million and supporting up to 100 jobs in the region.

"Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer - good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners," said Darcy Nothnagle, Director of Community and Economic Development at Meta. "Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come."

The nearly 1 million-square-foot data center will be located in the Golden Plains Technology Park. It will be supported by 100% renewable energy and will be one of the most sustainable data centers in the world.

"Projects of this magnitude are extraordinary. Meta's decision to make such a hallmark investment in our state is a testament to Missouri's reputation of being a reliable and solid destination for investment," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Meta also recognizes our exceedingly favorable business climate for such data centers as cited by the recently released Tax Foundation's Location Matters study. We are so thrilled to welcome Meta to Missouri and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with this marquee company."

Missouri's central location in the U.S. provides improved network connectivity between coastal data centers. It also offers increased security with less risk of natural disasters, as well as competitive energy prices and more options to power facilities using renewable energy resources. The Kansas City region is the third fastest-growing technology market in the nation - ranking among the best cities for startups in the country. The region provides a large talent pool with the skills needed for technology jobs.

"KC is the most connected region in the U.S. with more than 5.5 million miles of fiber deployed. This infrastructure, coupled with a dynamic and robust talent pool, provides Meta the resources it needs for long-term success in our market," said Tim Cowden, President and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "Meta's selection of KC, joining many other global tech brands in our region, puts a spotlight on our thriving tech industry. The region's new state-of-the-art single terminal airport opening in March 2023 and our collaborative business community make KC a top location of choice for other tech companies seeking growth."

Missouri Partnership worked with several organizations to attract Meta to Kansas City, including: State of Missouri; Missouri Department of Economic Development; Kansas City Area Development Council; City of Kansas City, Missouri; Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City Missouri; Evergy; Diode Ventures; Platte County; Clay County; Turner Construction; Kimley-Horn; Black & Veatch, BNIM; Olsson; Husch Blackwell; Rouse, Frets, White, Goss, P.C.; KC Tech Council; Metropolitan Community College; North Kansas City School District; Platte County R-3 School District; Smithville School District; Greater KC Building & Construction Trades Council; Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council; and Union Station.

Meta plans to be operational in Kansas City in 2024.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 29,500+ new jobs, $1.5 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $4 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact:

Janelle Higgins

314.541.4911

janelle@missouripartnership.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Missouri Partnership