Nashville Health Care Council Joins Statewide Effort to Support Ukraine and Poland

Health care organizations donate crucial supplies during humanitarian crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Health Care Council has joined the humanitarian relief effort launched in Tennessee by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist and Russell Street Ventures Founder and CEO Brad Smith to support Ukraine and Poland with medical supplies and equipment. Council member companies and other Tennessee health care organizations have donated 85 pallets of medical supplies and more than $180,000 in financial support in just 10 days. The first shipment of supplies was delivered on Tuesday, March 22, and a second load will be delivered soon.

The relief effort, supported by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the state of Tennessee, is facilitated through Nashville-based global health non-profit Hope Through Healing Hands, which Frist founded in 2004. Health care organizations in Nashville and across the state have contributed to support hospitals and health care providers in Ukraine and Poland.

"According to recent reports, nearly one in four Ukrainians have been forced from their homes since Russia's invasion. In total, 10 million have fled to other parts of the country or across Ukraine's borders in less than a month," said Frist. "Understandably, Ukrainian hospitals are overwhelmed and need help. We hear that call and are doing everything we can to answer. Thanks to the generous support of the Nashville health care community, we have already shipped a plane full of supplies and are organizing the next shipment as we speak."

Tennessee organizations contributing medical supplies to the humanitarian effort include Ballad Health, CHI Memorial Hospital, Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Covenant Health, CrossLink Memphis, Inc., DeRoyal, Erlanger Health System, HCA Healthcare, University of Tennessee Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, West Tennessee Healthcare and Williamson Medical Center.

"Nashville has experienced its fair share of crises, and our community responds when people are in need. When Senator Frist launched the program to support Ukraine and Poland, it was only natural for Council member companies to jump in," said Jamie Lee, interim president and chief operating officer of the Nashville Health Care Council. "As long as Senator Frist and Hope Through Healing Hands are accepting donations, our members will contribute and encourage other organizations to do so, as well. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine and Poland."

If your organization is interested in making a tax-deductible donation of medical supplies for Ukraine humanitarian relief, visit hopethroughhealinghands.org/donate .

About the Nashville Health Care Council

The Nashville Health Care Council is a premier association of health care industry leaders working together to inspire global collaboration to improve health care by serving as a catalyst for leadership and innovation. Since 1995, the Council has served as a trusted source for information on trends influencing the nation's health care industry. Through regular programs, the Council provides members with unparalleled access to national and international policymakers, industry innovators, and thought leaders.

For more information on the Council, please visit www.healthcarecouncil.com.

Contact: Christa Pittaluga

Nashville Health Care Council

615-743-3142

communications@healthcarecouncil.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nashville Health Care Council