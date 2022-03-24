Nium Appoints Dylan Lowrey to General Counsel

Lowrey will lead Nium's legal, regulatory and policy teams and focus on working within regulatory frameworks to expand the company's global reach

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , the modern platform for global money movement, today announced the appointment of Dylan Lowrey to General Counsel. Lowrey joined Nium in 2021 as Head of Regulatory Affairs and Product Law and has helped the company launch new services in complex emerging markets, while expanding the company's global license portfolio. He will continue to report to Prajit Nanu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nium, and is based in the company's San Francisco co-headquarters.

"We're proud to elevate Dylan to the role of General Counsel at Nium," said Nanu. "It's his deep payments expertise, legal acumen and outstanding leadership that have earned him this trusted opportunity. As we continue to grow and expand operations around the world, Dylan will be instrumental in ensuring we have the best-in-class legal and regulatory strategies to achieve our aggressive goals, for both our customers and our company."

As General Counsel at Nium, Lowrey will lead the company's legal, regulatory and policy teams, while continuing to implement new product and licensing strategies from a global perspective. In line with Nium's mission of building the modern platform for global money movement, Lowrey will work closely with Nium's customers to eliminate the regulatory complexities associated with their global payments.

Dylan brings with him more than 15 years of regulatory and legal experience in global payments. Prior to joining Nium, Dylan led the global Payments Product Legal team at Stripe, where he was responsible for end-to-end legal strategy and execution for payments products. He partnered with product and engineering teams on product design, build and GTM, as well as structured and negotiated underlying agreements with financial partners. Additionally, Dylan has served as Vice President and Acting US Head of Legal for Corporate Banking at Barclays.

About Nium

Nium is the modern platform for global money movement. It provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance services. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe with services for pay-outs, pay-ins, card issuance, and banking-as-a-service.

Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses are able to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries - 85 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 27 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium's license portfolio covers 11 of the world's jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

Nium was named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 (2020, 2021), which highlights the most promising Fintech companies globally.

