America's Ballglove Company Celebrates Amazing Employee Achievement

Nokona's Helen Ulbig Celebrates 60-Year Tenure with the Company

NOCONA, Texas , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokona, the iconic made-in-America baseball brand, celebrates enduring, made-in-America jobs. The company started in Nocona, Texas in 1926, and has been manufacturing ballgloves in the same small town since 1934. Helen Ulbig joined the team on March 30th, 1962, and is still going strong 60 years later.

Helen Ulbig celebrates 60-year tenure with Nokona Ballgloves. (PRNewswire)

Helen began working with the company as an office clerk and in customer service, and has done everything from payroll to bookkeeping, to running the Nokona retail store, and has even laced some ballgloves. Working at Nokona was Helen's first job, and at the time, she was the only female working in the office – a significant difference from today, where seventy-five percent of the team in Nocona are women.

Reflecting back on her many years of service, Helen notes the dramatic impact of computers and technological advances on improving productivity, efficiency, and quality. Despite the major changes over the past 60 years, however, Helen says, "the name 'Nokona' on the gloves has stayed the same throughout the years, representing the only company that still manufactures its ballgloves in the United States."

Helen takes great pride in her work, and enjoys interacting with customers and co-workers: " I love to be around people and the public. Nokona is my second family – I love the people I work with."

This remarkable professional achievement comes with a rare perspective, and Helen shares the advice she would give to those just starting their careers:

"Helpful advice can be used right away, inspire you, or be kept in the back of your mind for a time when you need it. To those just starting their career, I'd suggest that you give your boss a good day of work while on the job, be on time for work, and – the main thing – be a team player. Many great things can be accomplished by working well with your teammates. It is essential for the success of a business. Nokona is a good company to work for. They are loyal to their employees, and treat you with respect. That is why I love my job at Nokona, and why I've stayed as long as I have."

A celebration marking Helen's anniversary will be held on Wednesday, March 30th at 12:30 p.m. at the Veranda Events Center, located behind the Veranda Inn at 1523 E. US Hwy 82 in Nocona, TX.

ABOUT NOKONA. Since 1934, Nokona has been producing ball gloves for America's pastime in the United States. Made with top-grain American hides provided by American ranchers, Nokona gloves are still produced in the very same small town in Texas by Americans who carefully cut, stamp, stitch, lace, and embroider each glove by hand. For more information, visit www.nokona.com .

Nokona has been handcrafting ball gloves in Nocona, TX since 1934. (PRNewswire)

