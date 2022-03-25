The Wonderful Company Co-Owner Lynda Resnick Expands Support for Wonderful College Prep Academy Faculty and Staff with an Annual $3 Million Investment Announcement

Commitment Increases Salaries For All WCPA Educators

DELANO, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 22, during her town hall address to Wonderful College Prep Academy (WCPA) faculty and staff, Lynda Resnick–philanthropist, vice-chairman, and co-owner of The Wonderful Company–announced an annual $3 million gift to recognize and celebrate teachers for their unwavering dedication and passionate commitment to provide students with a world-class academic experience.

Amidst a global pandemic and national teacher shortage, this investment will allow WCPA to increase salaries for every employee and to provide bonuses and commuting reimbursements, supporting a more resilient education environment–both in and out of the classroom. This gift will enable WCPA to increase teacher total compensation by a minimum of $10,000, and to provide every WCPA employee with at least a five percent raise. The additional funding will also support the continued focus on crucial mental health and wellness counselors and programs. With this gift, WCPA educators in Delano and Lost Hills will be the highest paid teachers in Kern County, and among the highest paid in the state of California.

"Education is the key to improving the trajectory of families in the Central Valley for generations to come," Mrs. Resnick stated in her speech. "We built extensive, all-encompassing programs in Delano and Lost Hills based on the belief that education is a fundamental human right and the single most important investment in our collective future. This has never been truer, and I hope this gift helps all WCPA teachers feel empowered to reach their full potential."

WCPA's long-standing commitment to education centers on providing training resources and building community to prepare today's youth for the global workforce. Beyond offering a highly competitive compensation package, WCPA also provides a robust benefits program and extensive opportunities for career growth and professional development. With a focus on hiring, developing, and inspiring the next generation of educators to make teaching a lifelong career, WCPA aims to hire 25 teachers across all grade levels and content areas by June 2022.

"We are continuing to build a path of opportunity for our teachers to grow their careers at WCPA, so they can create better lives for themselves and their families," said Ana Martinez, superintendent, WCPA. "WCPA is uniquely positioned to play an essential role in supporting teachers as they pursue their passions and purpose, while helping prepare our children for the future. We are proud to lead the way in recognizing our teachers for their hard work and commitment to excellence."

WCPA teachers receive many critical resources and attractive perks, including:

Health & Wellness:

Free healthy scratch-made meals daily

Free access to the Wonderful Wellness Clinics and Fitness Centers

Free health insurance (vision, dental, medical) for teachers and competitive plans to add family members

Employees' Children:

Access to full-day preschool for $50 per week

Eligible to receive financial support for children attending college

Additional Incentives:

Ample planning periods for all grade levels and early dismissal Fridays, followed by dedicated professional development time

Access to State Teacher Retirement System (STRS)

Fully paid two-year induction program ( California's two-tiered teacher credentialing system)

Access to the waitlist for local new and state-of-the-art homes at subsidized lease rates

Voluntary 403(b) with employer match

Annual and multiyear retention bonuses

No supervision or yard duty

Eligible to participate in community giving program for charity of choice

To meet with a recruiter and learn more about the team driving enduring change within the Central Valley, join WCPA at the following upcoming virtual and in-person campus career fairs this Spring:

Thursday, April 7 : CSU Northridge

Friday, April 8 : CSU Long Beach

Thursday, April 21 : Massachusetts Educational Recruitment Consortium (MERC) and Cal State LA

For more information about WCPA, please visit www.wonderfulcollegeprepacademy.org/.

About Wonderful College Prep Academy

Wonderful College Prep Academy (WCPA) operates two free public charter schools for kindergarten through 12th grade and currently serves approximately 2,500 children. The longer school day and extended school year are designed to give students an academic edge, preparing them for college and beyond. At WCPA, all students possess a personal vision of excellence, connecting their goals to college and future dreams. WCPA's five behaviors for excellence are: Persistence, Responsibility, Innovation, Voice, and Connection. Through innovative and comprehensive course offerings, students receive a robust education, including courses in music and the performing arts. To help foster creativity and self-discipline, students are set up for success through dedicated one-on-one instruction, sparking a lifelong love for learning.

