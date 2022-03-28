Clarus Launches Claroultra™: The High-End Albeit Cost-Effective Communication Board Option

LEADER IN VISUAL COMMUNICATION BOARD MANUFACTURING RELEASES LOW-COST READY-TO-GO NEW LINE THAT INSTANTLY ELEVATES & TRANSFORMS COMMUNICATION

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus , the global leader in glassboard innovation and technology, announced the launch of its Claroultra™ collection. The new product line is high in quality, low cost and ready to ship for consumers who need the storied Clarus quality on a budget. The simplified products create powerful, unconstrained workspaces that enable groups to think, come together, build, and solve problems.

Introducing claroultra - the high quality low cost whiteboard line by Clarus. (PRNewswire)

Clarus, the global leader in glassboard innovation and technology, announced the launch of its Claroultra™ collection.

From boardrooms to classrooms, the demand for ready-to-go technology is at an all-time high. Presentation materials such as glassboards can instantly modernize and upgrade a space while serving as a functional tool to facilitate communication and collaboration. Harnessing their leading-edge engineering, the Claroultra line of products from Clarus offers an out of the box, affordable whiteboard solution for those not looking for full customization. Claroultra comes in three categories: Glassboards, Mobile boards, and Porcelain Steel boards.

With durable, low-iron tempered glass, a frameless design, and a polished edge, Claroultra Glass products have been engineered removing 90% of residual iron. The 4mm glass manages to eliminate the green tint of regular glass - allowing for true color to shine through. The glass line comes in three sizes.

Claro Mobile is bacteria resistant, non-porous and mobile, providing for a multitude of applications from a two-sided collaborative writing surface to a temporary space divider. Mobile maintains the integrity of any open-concept office by not impeding sightlines, and its four-wheel base makes it easy to move to anywhere.

The new Claroultra Porcelain Steel boards, with magnetic and projection capabilities, are non-porous boards that won't stain, ghost, scratch or dent. The magnetic boards can be fixed to any wall by concealed hardware and ensure top performance for years, backed by an impressive 25 year warranty.

Multiple standardized sizes are pre-produced and available to choose from, ensuring immediate shipping availability without compromising quality. The easy to clean, hardy surfaces of Claroultra also come with the longest warranty in the industry. With attention to design and quality, Claroultra dry erase whiteboard products provide an economical communication and presentation solution for any size project.

For more information please contact Vera Fischer at 512-731-4403 or Vera@clarus.com.

About Clarus

Through clarity of focus, an embrace of forward-looking technology and the flexibility to create glass surfaces that deliver a lasting impression, Clarus is the trailblazer in the glassboard space. Founded on innovation, not imitation, the visionary glassboard manufacturer maintains that guiding principle for customers who wish to associate themselves with the best, including Amazon, Google, Tesla, Twitter, NASA, and Coca-Cola. Be it through words or visual design, Clarus brings thoughts, experiences and dreams forward for others to see. www.clarus.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Clarus) (PRNewswire)

claroultra logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarus