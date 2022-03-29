Texoma Local
LONGi sets new record for p-type HJT silicon solar cell efficiency

XIAN, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced a new efficiency breakthrough for its Gallium-doped p-type HJT silicon solar cell. The new world record conversion efficiency of 25.47% for large-size p-type cells was achieved using a mass production process on full-size (M6, 274.3cm²) monocrystalline silicon wafers, the result, validated in testing carried out at the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), further demonstrating the feasibility of low-cost HJT mass production technology.

LONGi's R&D team has developed a p-type wafer processing solution for HJT cells and combined it with interface passivation technology to achieve a Voc of 747.6 mV for p-HJT cells. It should be noted that the processing of the low-cost p-HJT cell solution applied in this record has not yet been fully optimized and LONGi is convinced that this technology route still has great potential for further development.

As a world-leading solar technology company, LONGi remains at the forefront of innovation in cutting-edge PV technologies. In 2021, the company established an impressive series of efficiency records, with its n-type TOPCon, p-type TOPCon and n-type HJT cells achieving conversion efficiencies of 25.21%, 25.19% and 26.30% respectively.

Going forward, LONGi will continue to increase its investment in technology R&D and focus on customer value creation, in order to accelerate global energy transformation and contribute to the achievement of carbon reduction targets with its high-efficiency products continuing to deliver lower LCOE.

