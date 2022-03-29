TDIndustries Wins Top National ABC Construction Awards for Globe Life Field and Waterloo Park

DALLAS , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, Inc. is proud to announce it has earned an Eagle Award, Pyramid Award and Safety Excellence Pinnacle Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). The awards were presented at the 32nd annual Excellence in Construction® Awards during the ABC Convention 2022 held in San Antonio, Texas, on March 16.

The Excellence in Construction awards honor all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The winning projects are judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation and safety.



"We're grateful to ABC for honoring and showcasing world-class, safe and innovative projects," says TD Chief Executive Officer Harold MacDowell. "We appreciate the judges' efforts and the recognition of our peers for the extraordinary projects at Globe Life Field and Moody Amphitheater that add life and economic value to our communities."

Additionally, TD was ranked No. 12 on the Top 200 Performers List and also No. 1 in Plumbing/HVAC and No. 3 in Trade.

The Eagle and Pyramid Awards are the top national awards for the specialty contractor categories. TD received the Eagle Award for work at the air-conditioned Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home to the Texas Rangers. Work included 91 miles of piping, 450 restroom facilities and 9,000 tons of cooling power for the 1.8 million square foot facility that seats 41,000. TD won the Pyramid Award for work at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas.

"TDIndustries invests in and attributes its successes to its people, and its value proposition gives its employees purpose, delivers quality to their clients and strengthens their bottom line," said ABC President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Bellaman. "Congratulations to TDIndustries for raising the bar in developing people, winning work and delivering that work safely, ethically and profitably."

Celebrating 75 years of servant leadership and excellence, TDIndustries, Inc. is the premier facilities service and mechanical construction company serving the Southwest. TD has been finding solutions for customers' needs with innovative ideas and cost-saving solutions since 1946. With offices in Arizona, Colorado and Texas, TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed their expectations on any project regardless of size, complexity, or location, within budget, and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com.

