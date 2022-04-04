Crystal appoints John van Tessel as Chief Revenue Officer

AMSTERDAM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Blockchain analytics, today announced that John van Tessel has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Mr. van Tessel will lead Crystal's global commercial functions and strategy as Crystal Blockchain moves into a significant period of accelerated growth. In this role, he will report to Chief Executive Officer Marina Khaustova.

John brings more than 20 years of solution-based sales skills and senior leadership to Crystal. His business intelligence and analytics experience include lead management, pipeline management, marketing, high-performance team development, sales, and executive leadership. Before joining Crystal, John was responsible for Accruent's European business, acting as Vice President, Europe. He also held senior sales management positions at Business Objects, Hewlett Packard, SAP, and SAS Institute.

"We are delighted to welcome John Van Tessel to the team as Chief Revenue Officer. At Crystal, we are committed to providing security and transparency in the cryptocurrency markets through top-class blockchain transaction analytics for AML and CFT. Considering that cryptocurrency markets and the blockchain are still emerging technologies, accountability for driving better integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions, including marketing, sales, customer support, pricing, and revenue management, is crucial for us.

We look forward to working with John in our shared mission, to parallel a strategy for profitable revenue generation alongside the organization's long-term mission to make the global financial markets safer and trusted for banks and FIs." Marina Khaustova, CEO of Crystal Blockchain.

"I am thrilled to join Crystal Blockchain Analytics which is operating in one of the most exciting tech trends at the moment with its goal to make the cryptocurrency industry safer for everyone. I look forward to joining Crystal's world-class leadership and sales team at this important moment continuing and accelerating exponential growth." - John Van Tessel, CRO.

Crystal is the all-in-one blockchain analytics platform, providing a comprehensive view of the public blockchain ecosystem. Crystal is available as a SaaS, API, or as an on-premise installation. Crystal is engineered by the Bitfury Group, the world's leading full-service blockchain technology company.

