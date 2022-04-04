Noodle Names Eric Sinoway as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle, the country's fastest-growing online learning network, announced today the appointment of Eric Sinoway as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. Reporting to Chief Strategy Officer Lee Bradshaw, Sinoway will oversee the planning, development, and implementation of the overall corporate partnerships' go-to-market strategy.

"With a track record of success as an academic leader, executive, and entrepreneur, Eric is unusually qualified to lead this important expansion of our business. With today's announcement, we begin the process of partnering with great companies to grow and upskill their workforce via our network of more than 25 world-class universities," said Bradshaw.

"Noodle is uniquely positioned to expand its impact on students by controlling the cost of education, on universities by increasing their reach and assisting them with innovative product offerings, and—now—on corporations, by providing what will be a wide range of solutions to fill the most in-demand jobs, upskill existing labor forces, and train associates, managers, and leaders at all organizational levels," said Sinoway. "We plan to transform the current market for education as a benefit and offer a wide range of products to mid-career and executive-level learners in many industries, including healthcare, data science, and computer science."

Sinoway has deep expertise in conceiving and executing partnerships, implementing organizational strategy, and leading innovation initiatives on behalf of some of the world's most valuable brands, organizations, and leaders. His accomplishments include conceiving and executing a historic alliance between two public companies as the President of Axcess Worldwide, transforming Worth, a print magazine, into a modern media company as its CEO, excelling as a prolific advancement professional at Harvard, and transforming the partnership program at Cendant, a Fortune 100 corporation, from a cost to a profit center.

Sinoway earned his undergraduate degree at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he undertook an independent study with the University's Vice Provost for Resources and Planning, iconic professor Howard H. Stevenson, that focused on the higher education industry. His academic work with Professor Stevenson led to the creation of a professional role for Sinoway at Harvard, where he helped develop new external relations strategies and manage some of the University's most highly valued stakeholders. His relationship with Stevenson inspired him to publish a highly acclaimed book, Howard's Gift: Uncommon Wisdom to Inspire Your Life's Work, and co-found the Center for Entrepreneurial Thinking, which is a community of entrepreneurial thinkers that publish thought leadership content, share best practices, and work to assist well-established organizations to behave more entrepreneurially.

Sinoway lives in Northern New Jersey with his wife and two children.

About Noodle:

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter.

