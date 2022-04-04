SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation - LMT

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LMT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lockheed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 16, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Department of Defense will request 61 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned. Bloomberg reported that the proposed reduction follows the "flawed execution of a crucial upgrade of [the F-35's] software and hardware capabilities that's estimated to cost $14 billion."

On this news, Lockheed's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 16, 2022.

