Apartment Marketers Innovate at AIM, Presented by REACH by RentCafe

Explore the art and science of property marketing at a conference in Huntington Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM) is happening April 24-27 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach. Learn, network and save with REACH by RentCafe®, title sponsor and full-service digital marketing agency for apartment brands.

The 2022 Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM) is presented by REACH by RentCafe. (PRNewsfoto/REACH by RentCafe) (PRNewswire)

Since 2005, AIM is the only multifamily industry conference focused on marketing and leasing technology, innovation and future tech. Attendance is limited to executives who own and operate multifamily communities and sponsors. The 2022 conference will focus on the marketer's role in envisioning, innovating and delivering new value in the rental product.

"Marketing teams are increasingly called on to shape the resident experience and manage the pace of innovation. That starts with initial impressions of a community and flows through to communications, social media, service and amenities. We're delighted to have REACH by RentCafe as a partner in educating the industry about the future," said Steve Lefkovits, executive producer of AIM.

The REACH digital marketing agency invites AIM attendees to explore the art and science of apartment marketing.

Learn: Don't miss "Right Brain & Left Brain: A Beautiful (Marketing) Mind" on Monday, 4/25. This presentation hosted by REACH features Sarah Wieman of Melissa Cartagena of Don't miss "Right Brain & Left Brain: A Beautiful (Marketing) Mind" on Monday, 4/25. This presentation hosted by REACH featuresof PRG Real Estate andof Greystar in a discussion about creative insight vs. analytical genius. Learn how to balance the art and science of marketing to create a winning strategy.

Network: Connect with industry leaders and satisfy your appetite for new ideas at networking breakfasts each day. The REACH roundtable will focus on marketing strategies for left- and right-brained thinkers.

Not registered yet? Join the action at AIM using the REACH discount link to save on your registration fee.

"REACH is excited to offer free marketing consultations during AIM. Our marketing experts combine art and science to deliver proven results to leading multifamily property management clients," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of REACH. "From website and brand design to SEO and marketing analytics, we can't wait to show you what's possible in today's rapidly changing landscape."

Discover how to reach your apartment marketing potential at AIM in Huntington Beach: yardi.com/AIM

About the Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM)

Since 2005, the AIM Conference has supported outstanding thought leadership and innovation in the multifamily housing industry. Attendance at AIM is limited to executives who own and operate multifamily communities and elite sponsors. Dennis Cogbill serves as Managing Director and Steve Lefkovits is its Executive Producer. For more information, please visit AIMConf.com.

About REACH by RentCafe

Reach your audience, goals and potential with a full-service digital marketing agency for property management businesses. REACH by RentCafe® certified experts are ready to help you create a winning web presence that drives conversions with complete transparency. Our services include website development, SEO, PPC, social media, reputation management and more. See what's possible: reachbyrentcafe.com

