Edible® spreads sweetness to pediatric hospital patients on National Unicorn Day

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Edible® , the world's largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and other sweet treats, announces a sweet collaboration with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Children's) to provide "Swizzles," rainbow-hued, purple-horned, plush unicorns, to children throughout the system in honor of National Unicorn Day on April 9. Additionally, the brand will donate $1 to Children's for every Swizzle purchased online with an Edible arrangement throughout the month of April.

"We're grateful to Children's for giving us the opportunity to lift spirits and bring smiles to children with our beloved Swizzle the Unicorn," said Somia Farid Silber, vice president of e-commerce for Edible. "And we're going to keep the sweetness going throughout the year with ongoing distributions of plush toys as well as financial support."

It's the little day-to-day gestures that make a difference in people's lives, according to Silber. Edible pioneered the fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes, baked goods, and other delicious treats both online and at over 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. The brand moved its headquarters from Wallingford, Conn. to Atlanta in March 2018.

Edible's iconic "Be Sweet Today" campaign is intended to incite random acts of kindness through everyday gifting. And now, for every Swizzle purchased (in select markets) in April, $1 will go to Children's for a maximum $10,000 donation. Edible also celebrated the tireless contribution of child life specialists at Children's by providing dessert platters to the hospital in March, which is Child Life Month.

"We at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center are extremely grateful for Edible's generous gift of so many adorable stuffed unicorns, and we are also so thankful that Edible allowed our Child Life teams to be celebrated with treats during Child Life Month," said Lindsay Whiteside, senior program coordinator for Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com . Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

