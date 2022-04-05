First Supplement Designed For Stress-Related Food Cravings Just Launched By Stress Experts R3SET

R3SET Stress Eating helps address the physical response to stress that leads us to "junk snacking"

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, R3SET™, the stress experts, launch R3SET Stress Eating, the company's third supplement to counteract the impact of stress and occasional episodes of anxiety on the body. R3SET launched in 2020 and in 2021, with Paris Hilton as an investor with the mission to empower people to master their stress by providing a holistic toolkit of scientifically validated non-stigmatizing products, techniques, education, and services.

Once-daily R3SET Stress Eating is formulated with scientifically and clinically backed botanicals including: ashwagandha, alongside apple cider vinegar, black pepper and cayenne pepper extracts, and other important nutrients, L-Theanine, Vitamin D3 and chromium picolinate, which all work together to curb cravings by targeting the root cause of cravings - stress*.

"Following the success of our first two products to combat stress, R3SET Calm and Unwind, we saw an opportunity to also address the internal causes of junk snacking," said Harris Rabin, chief commercial officer at R3SET. "We wanted to create a no-sugar, plant-based supplement to help people find balance."

Stress eating, or "junk snacking," is one of the body's responses to increased or sustained activation of the stress response. While some stress hormones initially suppress appetite, continued release of other stress hormones, like cortisol, signals the brain to seek out quick-energy foods, making people prone to overeating particularly sugary "comfort" foods.

R3SET Stress Eating is a once-daily supplement designed to counteract the body's stress responses that lead to distracted eating. The 28-day regimen is the first step in curbing the cravings and resetting the body's dependence on high-energy sugary comfort foods as response to stress*.

The ingredients were chosen based on the clinical and scientific research supporting their impacts on reducing stress leading to cravings and rebalancing metabolism. The formulation intentionally avoids the use of sugar – preventing energy spikes.

"After looking at the clinical research available, we decided the combination of the ingredients selected would achieve the results we wanted," said Dr. Eric First, M.D. Co-founder, Chief Scientific Officer at R3SET and a Fellow of the American Institute of Stress. "Some ingredients may already be familiar, but we also found studies demonstrating the efficacy of others that are on the cutting edge."

The formulation includes plant-based ingredients familiar to customers of the wellness space. Each was chosen for its clinically reported impact on mental health:

The capsules also contain two ingredients that will soon be seen on shelves everywhere such as:

R3SET Stress Eating joins the rest of product lineup to combat the impact of long-term stress, which can easily lead to burnout. The three products are formulated to combat the three main daily stressors: ongoing daytime stress (R3SET Calm); being unable to unwind in the evening to help fall or stay asleep naturally (R3SET Unwind); and to curb the cravings for sugary "comfort" foods (R3SET Stress Eating)*.

The ingredients used in our R3SET products are sourced from reputable U.S. Suppliers and is proudly manufactured in the USA; derived from plant-based botanicals and other important nutrients, and is non-drowsy, caffeine and melatonin-free.

R3SET Stress Eating is available at select Target stores nationwide here. To learn more and discover R3SET's top five tips to manage stress, please visit the website at www.r3set.com to sign up via email and subscribe, or join the social media conversation on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @getR3SET.

ABOUT R3SET®

R3SET is a botanical stress supplement that helps make stress less stressful. R3SET works on the three-body systems that are most impacted by stress – nervous, endocrine, and immune – to provide the most complete stress solution*. R3SET's mission is to empower people to master their stress by providing a holistic toolkit of scientifically validated non-stigmatizing products, techniques, education, and services. R3SET was formulated by stress experts using various combinations from of active ingredients; plant-based botanicals and critical nutrients that are collectively backed by more than 200 scientific studies. R3SET is proudly manufactured in the USA, vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free, melatonin-free, caffeine-free, and made with natural colors. For more information, please visit www.r3set.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

