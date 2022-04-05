Legendary corporate investigator Ernest Brod launches Brod Global Intelligence

BGI clients will benefit from unrivaled expertise in the fields of investigations and intelligence

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brod Global Intelligence (BGI) has announced its launch as a corporate intelligence firm led by founder and CEO, Ernest Brod. Brod, a pioneer and luminary in the field of investigations and business intelligence, has positioned BGI to be an industry leader and a trusted partner for its clients.

Brod founded BGI after an unparalleled career in the investigations sector. He was most recently a Managing Director with professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal, leading A&M's business intelligence practice from New York. At A&M, Brod applied his expertise to a wide variety of projects, including due diligence, litigation support, corporate contests, and asset searches. Earlier in his career, Brod led high-profile engagements while holding leadership roles with Navigant Consulting, Deloitte FAS, and Kroll. He also previously founded and led his own firm, Citigate Global Intelligence.

"BGI's mission is to provide the highest quality and most reliable services on the market," said Brod. "Clients need an experienced leader capable of properly handling high-stakes and contentious matters, such as litigation, arbitration, proxy contests, and corporate transactions. With BGI on their side, clients know they have a partner they can trust on the most sensitive matters. The international network that I have assembled over the years will continue to be available, giving BGI true, vetted global coverage."

Brod's track record of successfully handling complex engagements has earned him wide acclaim in the world of investigations and disputes. He is recognized by Who's Who Legal as a global leader in the field of asset recovery, and he has led panel discussions on various topics related to corporate investigations. Brod has also held leadership positions in the Federal Bar Council, the Association of Corporate Counsel, and the International Bar Association. He earned a BA from Columbia College and a JD from Columbia Law School.

Brod Global Intelligence (BGI) is a New York-based investigations and intelligence firm led by legendary corporate investigator Ernest Brod. BGI provides an array of specialized investigative services to attorneys, investors, and corporate executives, including litigation support, investigative due diligence, asset tracing, and fraud investigations. BGI sets itself apart by executing on the vision of its founder, a pioneer in the field who is committed to providing outstanding results for clients.

