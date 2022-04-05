Major Commercial Third Party Payer in Utah and Idaho Significantly Expands Patient Access to Centinel Spine's prodisc® L for One- and Two-level Lumbar Total Disc Replacement

- A major commercial third party payer in Utah and Idaho, representing 837,000 covered lives, has established positive coverage for both one- and two-level lumbar total disc replacement (TDR) procedures, which includes prodisc® L.

- Numerous commercial third party payers have recently adopted positive coverage policies for lumbar TDR, increasing covered lives in the United States from less than 50% in 2017 to now over 85%.

- Centinel Spine continues to advance lumbar motion preservation, through a recent two-level FDA approval and launch of Angled Anatomic Endplate implants.

- Centinel Spine's prodisc L is the only total disc replacement system in the U.S. approved for two-level use in the lumbar spine.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, today announced significant expansion of coverage for lumbar total disc replacement (TDR) procedures in Utah and Idaho. This policy expansion announced by a major commercial third party payer represents 837,000 covered lives across the two states and includes a positive coverage recommendation for both one- and two-level lumbar TDR. The policy specifically references coverage with Centinel Spine's prodisc® L system, the only total disc replacement system in the U.S. approved for two-level use in the lumbar spine.

The commercial third party payer, the largest operating in Utah and the third largest operating in Idaho, previously had no coverage policy for either one- or two-level lumbar disc replacement. The new positive coverage policy opens access to patients suffering from symptomatic degenerative disc disease (DDD), who can benefit from total disc replacement using prodisc L.

Centinel Spine's CEO, Steve Murray, stated, "This recent announcement of expanded disc replacement coverage benefits patients in Utah and Idaho, providing them with access to a broader spectrum of life-changing treatment options. We are encouraged that commercial payers continue to recognize the extensive existing clinical evidence and ongoing long-term outcome publications that demonstrate that one- and two-level lumbar total disc arthroplasty is a safe and effective procedure for a significant group of patients. The prodisc L system grew nearly 50% in the U.S. in 2021 as we are seeing an increased demand from both surgeons and patients."

Centinel Spine continues to innovate in the total disc replacement market, with several recent prodisc L system achievements, including FDA approval of two-level lumbar indications, the launch of new Angled Anatomic Endplates designed to aid in pelvic balancing, a 2021 Orthopedics This Week Spine Technology Award, and continued advancement of clinical evidence supported through a recent long-term safety and effectiveness study presented during the Best Paper session at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 36th Annual Meeting in September 2021.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine remains the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

