PetSmart Brings New Fresh Food Options to Pet Parents Through Exclusive Partnership with Nom Nom

Collaboration takes DTC company into brick-and-mortar stores for the first time

PHOENIX, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is expanding its fresh and frozen options to meet the increasing interest and demand for fresh, quality pet food. To give pet parents more nutritious food options, PetSmart built an exclusive partnership with Nom Nom®, a leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) fresh frozen dog food brand. Nom Nom is now available in select PetSmart stores and nationwide through PetSmart.com.*

PetSmart (PRNewswire)

Nom Nom features fresh, whole ingredients including real meat and veggies in recipes packed with nutrition for pets of all ages. Developed by on-staff, board-certified veterinary nutritionists who research and formulate each recipe, Nom Nom is prepared in the company's own USA kitchens, packed fresh then frozen before being shipped to customers or PetSmart stores. This partnership marks the brand's first foray into retail stores.

"There is great opportunity in the fresh pet food market which accounted for nearly $1.5 billion in sales last year alone and is projected to grow 25-30% annually over the next few years," said Stacia Andersen, EVP and chief customer officer at PetSmart. "Nom Nom excels in the space, focused on producing quality, nutritious products made here in the U.S. With this exclusive partnership, we are the only retailer to offer Nom Nom fresh food in stores, making their food available to consumers same-day alongside the many products and solutions pet parents already rely on PetSmart to provide."

Nom Nom products are available in select PetSmart stores, with convenient shopping options like curb-side pickup and DoorDash delivery, so pet parents can quickly and easily get fresh pet food options when they want. Additionally, PetSmart customers nationwide can order Nom Nom fresh dog food to be delivered directly to their door at PetSmart.com.

"Our partnership with PetSmart lets even more people access the pet health benefits that Nom Nom's fresh food can provide," said Nate Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Nom Nom. "We see this as a great opportunity to introduce the brand and the fresh feeding experience to a whole new group of people who may otherwise not have found it. We're excited to share these positive outcomes with PetSmart customers."

Four Nom Nom flavor choices, including Beef Mash, Pork Potluck, Chicken Cuisine, and Turkey Fare, means there's an option for every pet's taste and needs. Nom Nom customers report their pet has better energy, healthier skin and coat, and improved digestion in as little as a month when making the switch to fresh.

Learn more about Nom Nom at PetSmart, at PetSmart.com.

* Available in the continental U.S. only, excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico

About Nom Nom

Nom Nom is committed to improving the health and wellness of pet across the country. Founded in 2014, Nom Nom serves fresh, whole ingredient pet foods, developed by on-staff board-certified veterinary nutritionists. With recipes backed by science, and in line with AAFCO nutrition guidelines for all life stages, each meal contains fresh and visible ingredients that are packed with natural vitamins and minerals. Nom Nom remains at the forefront of the pet wellness industry and has accounted for nearly 38 million individualized meals to pet owners across the country.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition (including brands such as ROYAL CANIN®, EUKANUBA™ and Nom Nom®), breakthrough programmes in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated nearly 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

