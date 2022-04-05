Quala and Polar Service Centers bring together industry-leading capabilities to deliver full-service container cleaning and maintenance services across North America.

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quala announced today that it had reached an agreement to acquire Polar Service Centers (PSC). The combined organization brings together two companies with complementary nationwide networks of facilities offering container cleaning and maintenance services. This acquisition will enhance both companies' offerings in the marketplace by further expanding the overall geographic footprint, capacity, and capabilities.

Quala and PSC remain committed to delivering the services their customers expect. Integrating the two companies will be the top priority following the close. Additional information will be available following the deal completion, which is expected in the next 1-2 months.

With a network of 89 locations across North America, Quala has a strong reputation for delivering quality cleaning services that are reliable, safe, and environmentally sound. PSC has 38 locations nationwide and has a history of providing best-in-class maintenance and parts services. PSC also operates container cleaning services facilities in select locations.

"We feel that adding PSC to the Quala family will allow us to continue to grow our core service offerings while complementing our network across the U.S. and Canada," said Scott Harrison, CEO of Quala. "The team is excited about this significant addition and believes it is only the beginning of a great future for its customers and the communities in which we operate," stated Harrison.

Jerry Cignarella, President of PSC, said: "The joining of Quala and PSC is the perfect combination. We're very excited about the growth opportunities this transaction presents. We look forward to integrating our teams, operations, and complementary strengths to bring our customers an even broader range of solutions".

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 85+ locations servicing the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. Advent International owns Quala. For more information about Quala, visit our website at www.quala.us.com.

About Polar Service Centers

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSC is the nation's largest network of commercial parts and repair facilities dedicated to the tank trailer and tank truck industry. Founded in 1995, the company began operations in seven facilities across the U.S and today operates 35+ locations servicing the entire country along key transportation routes. Engineered Transportation International owns PSC. For more information about PSC, visit our website at www.psctank.com.

About Advent International

Advent International is one of the largest and longest-serving independent private equity partnerships. Since their founding in 1984, they have invested $61 billion in 390 private equity investments across 42 countries. For more information about Advent, visit our website at www.adventinternational.com.

About Engineered Transportation International

The Engineered Transportation International family of established brands brings over 100 years of experience. A global footprint and local, regional presence enable industry-leading support and products that exceed customer expectations as they expand into new markets worldwide. For more information about ETI, visit our website at www.entransinternational.com.

