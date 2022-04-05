Sitka Salmon Shares to Donate 100% of April One-Time Box Profits to World Central Kitchen

MADISON, Wis., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitka Salmon Shares , a sustainable seafood direct to consumer, subscription box company, has announced it will donate 100% of profits from its one-time box sales to World Central Kitchen through the month of April. World Central Kitchen provides chef-created meals to communities impacted by natural disasters and prolonged humanitarian crises.

Sitka Salmon Shares is donating 100% of profits from its one-time box sales to World Central Kitchen through the month of April. The integrated boat-to-doorstep seafood company provides sustainable, wild-caught seafood sourced from its fleet of small-boat fishermen and trusted partners. (PRNewswire)

"Our company is committed to sourcing high quality, traceable, wild caught seafood from responsibly sourced fisheries in Alaska and the North Pacific," said Gerardo Canales, CEO of Sitka Salmon Shares. "As a values-based company it is our responsibility to help communities suffering from food scarcity," added Canales.

Founded in 2011, Sitka Salmon Shares invests one percent of its gross revenue every year in fisheries conservation, habitat protection, and coastal community resilience efforts in Alaska. The integrated boat-to-doorstep seafood company provides sustainable, wild-caught seafood sourced from its fleet of small-boat fishermen and trusted partners. Consumers can shop its seafood subscriptions and one-time boxes while supporting Alaskan fishing communities.

"It is part of our values to support our communities," said Canales. "And sometimes our definition of communities widens when the challenge is big. Our contribution to World Central Kitchen joins our larger vision of serving people, the planet, and the environment," added Canales.

For more information about Sitka Salmon Shares, visit https://sitkasalmonshares.com/

About Sitka Salmon Shares

Sitka Salmon Shares is an online seafood market delivering sustainable, wild-caught seafood to home cooks across the United States. To provide the highest quality product and customer experience, Sitka Salmon Shares has built a community connecting home cooks to a fleet of small-boat fishermen, culinary professionals and trusted partners. For more information, please visit www.sitkasalmonshares.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sitka Salmon Shares