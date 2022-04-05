Tekmovil Adds Matias Hercovich as Global General Counsel

Mr. Hervovich joins the company with significant experience in corporate, commercial law, and M&A deals.

MIAMI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekmovil is pleased to announce the addition of Global General Counsel, Matias Hercovich. In his position, Hercovich will lead the company's worldwide transactional corporate and general legal affairs.

"We are delighted to welcome Matias to our growing enterprise," said Claudia Rodríguez, COO at Tekmovil. "His highly credentialed experience will not only benefit our organization, but the clients and partners we represent as well. We look forward to having his legal expertise on our side."

Prior to joining Tekmovil, Mr. Hercovich held the General Counsel position at biotech company Crystal Lagoons, the worldwide leader in large clear waterbodies technologies. He also previously held the position of Global Legal VP for hospitality unicorn Selina and served as LATAM General Counsel at the Blackstone telecom-infrastructure portfolio company Phoenix Tower International. Before transitioning in-house, Mr. Hercovich worked at the Miami-based firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and in his native Chile at Prieto y Compañía with a special focus on transactional, mergers and acquisitions, and new technologies matters.

Mr. Hercovich graduated cum laude from Chile's and Latin America's first-ranked Pontificia Universidad Católica, obtained master's degrees in telecommunications and intellectual property from Universidad de Chile, and received his LLM degree from Columbia Law School in New York, where he earned the Harlan Fiske Stone scholars award for outstanding academic achievement. Recently, Matias has been commended in several specialized publications and is listed twice in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist US.

About Tekmovil

Tekmovil is a highly innovative mobile technology distribution and services enterprise committed to taking the best mobile technology to new frontiers. Tekmovil leverages industry-leading expertise to provide manufacturing, network operator, and key channel partners with an edge over the competition by providing high-value services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Tekmovil has operations that span over 14 countries in three regions.

Tekmovil's value proposition is to disrupt the traditional distributor model with technology-enabled services that seamlessly maximize brand and client performance while providing innovative, customer-driven, technology-backed services that translate to increased sales, customer satisfaction, and value for clients and their customers. For more information, visit www.tekmovil.com.

