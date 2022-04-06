IEHP Partners to Continue Decreasing COVID-19 Infection Rates in IE

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is excited to sponsor several spring events that include COVID-19 vaccine clinics to remind community residents that it's not too late to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Events are scheduled throughout the week and include partnerships with Music Changing Lives and Never Stop Grinding Impact.

To date, approximately 43% of San Bernardino County residents are not fully vaccinated, contributing to the importance of on-going clinics and support. "One of the most effective steps we can take to keep COVID-19 rates low is to be fully-vaccinated," said IEHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Takashi Wada. "We're thrilled that COVID-19 infection rates have decreased in recent weeks, and we'd love to keep it that way so we can continue to enjoy the community and public events we love so much."

The health plan will be kicking off the month of April by sponsoring a walk-in vaccine clinic at the 2nd Annual Community Easter Event, hosted by IE Survive and Sista's Making A Difference, on Sunday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Music Changing Lives Urban Garden (261 W. 40th Street in San Bernardino). The event is in partnership with So Cal Trash Army and Just Plant It, and will include food, music, raffles, arts and crafts and an easter egg hunt. Information on this event can be found on the official event Facebook page.

IEHP will also support Never Stop Grinding Impact's Spring Easter Event in partnership with the City of Rialto on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 150 South Palm Ave. in Rialto. This free event will include a vaccine clinic, game booths, prizes, inflatable jumpers, gifts for kids and adults, snacks, and more. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting the Never Stop Grinding Impact's Facebook page.

"Collaborating with our community partners is one of the best ways we can actively engage with our communities and meet our Members where they are," said Marci Coffey, IEHP's Director of Partnerships. "We're grateful for all the opportunities to work together with the community organizations and vaccine partners, like the County of San Bernardino's Public Health Department and Rite Aid, which support our vaccine efforts in the region."

In addition to these events, the health plan continues to sponsor community clinics and events throughout the year to ensure Inland Empire residents have needed access to COVID-19 vaccines. For more information on events and clinics, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

