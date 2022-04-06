SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022 - (NASDAQ: AFRM)

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of AFRM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

ALLEGATIONS: (i) Affirm's "buy now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (iii) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iv) accordingly, Affirm's tweet for its second quarter 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear that the Company had performed better than it actually did; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 29, 2022

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AFRM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 29, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

