THE BODY SHOP LAUNCHES IN-STORE REFILL PROGRAM TO CONTINUE ACTION AGAINST GLOBAL PLASTIC CRISIS

By the end of 2022, 49% of the activist beauty retailer's US store locations will offer refills

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In 2021, The Body Shop announced an ambitious five-year plan to roll out refill stations in the majority of its stores globally in an effort to reduce plastic use and become the most sustainable business possible. The Body Shop is now introducing the refill program in stores across the United States, with the goal to have 49% of all US locations equipped with refill stations by the end of 2022.

"The foundation of The Body Shop's environmental activism was born out of ideas like these, when our founder, Dame Anita Roddick, refilled her first bottle out of necessity in 1976," said Hilary Lloyd, Vice President of Marketing and Values, North America. "Our customers have been eagerly awaiting for refills to return to The Body Shop. We're thrilled to be embracing a circular economy approach and provide this sustainable alternative."

Every year, the beauty sector generates billions of pieces of plastic that end up in landfills or the ocean. With the crucial help of The Body Shop customers, every individual can help drive change, because every bottle counts. Since April 2021, when The Body Shop announced the rollout of refill stations across 400 stores globally, the brand collectively has saved over 3.7 tons of plastic, which is equivalent to 170,000 plastic bottles.* Another 400 refill stations are planned for 2022, with the aim of saving 25 tons of plastic** and helping to prevent up to 5lbs of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere.***

By the end of 2022, The Body Shop will have refill stations present in about half of its store locations across the country including Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and more. The easy-to-use in-store refill stations allow customers to refill their favorite body, hair and hand care products including shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and hand washes. The selection of available products will vary from six to twelve depending on store size.

To learn more about The Body Shop's Refill Program and participating locations, visit: www.thebodyshop.com .

CELEBRATING EARTH MONTH

In celebration of the Refill Program and Earth Month this April, The Body Shop is teaming up with ethical chocolatier Tony's Chocolonely, to bring the call for climate action to the streets of New York City. Together, the two B Corp™ certified brands will raise awareness and collect signatures for the "FOREST" Act in an effort to stop illegal deforestation and slow climate change.

Tony's Chocolonely iconic "Choco" cart and truck will be parked outside The Body Shop's NoHo store on Friday, April 8, 2022, and The Body Shop's Rockefeller Center location on Friday, April 15, 2022. The brand's refillable aluminum bottles and a limited-edition Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bar will be distributed to event attendees, while quantities last. To RSVP, or learn more about the event on Friday, April 8, 2022, visit this link . To RSVP, or learn more about the event on Friday, April 15, 2022, visit this link .

RETHINKING PLASTIC

The Body Shop is committed to being the most sustainable business it can be. As a B Corp™, it lives the highest social and environmental standards for people and the planet. While the brand moves towards its long-term goals for creating zero waste packaging, it's constantly making sure more and more of its packaging is made from plant-based and recycled materials, sourced in a way that drives positive social change. In 2019, the brand launched its Community Fair Trade partnership with Plastics for Change to help tackle the plastics crisis differently. By sourcing Community Fair Trade recycled plastic from Bengaluru, India, the brand helps empower the marginalized waste pickers who work tirelessly to clean up their city's streets. As well as preventing waste from ending up in landfill, the partnership provides workers with a fair price, access to more sanitary working conditions, and the respect and recognition they deserve.

ABOUT THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand and a certified B Corp™. The Body Shop seeks to make positive change in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, body care, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. Having pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good, this ethos is still the brand's driving force. The Body Shop operates about 3,000 retail locations in more than 70 countries. Along with Aesop, Avon and Natura, The Body Shop is part of Natura & Co, a global, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group that is committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. The four companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact.

