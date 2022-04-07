Chicken n' Biscuits by Cracker Barrel™ Enters the Chicken Sandwich Competition with New Homestyle Chicken Sandwich

Virtual Brand Introduces New Menu Item Available at 400 Locations Nationwide

LEBANON, Tenn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® has announced its original virtual brand Chicken n' Biscuits, known for serving up hearty portions of delicious chicken-forward meals and fresh biscuits, will now offer a new, exclusive Homestyle Chicken Sandwich at 400 locations nationwide via DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. The new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich is built from the brand's quintessential chicken fried chicken – hand-breaded fried chicken with signature breading, perfectly crispy on the outside and perfectly juicy on the inside. The sandwich is adorned with fresh pickles and completed with a brioche bun, served alongside steak fries and Duke's Mayonnaise.

"For years, the debate around 'the best chicken sandwich' has been growing, and Chicken n' Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is excited to enter the competition with our new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich," said Matthew Schaefer, Cracker Barrel Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation. "The best part is that guests can enjoy this new sandwich plus other homestyle comfort food made with care like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders or scratch-made Biscuit Beignets right at home through their favorite on-demand delivery partners."

The Chicken n' Biscuits menu includes items like Southern Fried Chicken made with signature seasoning and crispy, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders that can be matched with signature dipping sauces like Dill Pickle Ranch or Maple Chipotle. Each main dish pairs well with fan-favorite sides like creamy, homestyle Mac n' Cheese that is baked to create a crispy layer of cheese on top or fresh-baked Fruit Cobbler with a juicy fruit filling and topped with a flaky, sugary crust.

To order, guests can:

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time, and search for Chicken n' Biscuits by Cracker Barrel. Open or download an on-demand delivery app such as DoorDash Uber Eats and Grubhub , fromlocal time, and search for Chicken n' Biscuits by Cracker Barrel.

Select the new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich. Or choose between a box or bucket of Southern Fried Chicken or Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders. To complete the order, add a homestyle side, like Steak Fries, Green Beans or Cole Slaw, a dipping sauce, like Ranch, Buffalo or Honey Mustard , and finish with a dessert, drink, or more biscuits.

Sit back and relax as the order is delivered directly to your doorstep!

Chicken n' Biscuits by Cracker Barrel™ is an extension of Cracker Barrel's presence into the virtual brand marketplace. Though first introduced in May 2021, Chicken n' Biscuits recently rebranded with a new logo and online presence and expanded operations to 400 Cracker Barrel locations nationwide. The company also operates The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel™, a breakfast-all-day, delivery-forward brand, and Cracker Barrel Kitchen™, the anchor brand for its ghost kitchen outposts that launched last October in Hollywood, Calif. and added another location in Lawndale, Calif. this past March.

To keep up with the latest news on the brand, visit chickennbiscuits.com.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as multiple virtual brands and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

