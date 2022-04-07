Dana Dean Joins Quadrant Biosciences as VP of Public Relations

Emmy winning television journalist joins growing life science company

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that Dana Dean has joined the company as Vice President of Public Relations. She will be responsible for driving the company's brand narrative and enhancing its corporate reputation. Prior to joining Quadrant Biosciences, she was an Emmy Award-winning television journalist.

Dana Dean (PRNewswire)

"It's been an honor to share important stories over the years and I am excited to help get the message out about this groundbreaking company. Quadrant Biosciences is making a difference on a daily basis and the storytelling possibilities are endless, " said Dean.

This is somewhat of a homecoming for Dean as she began her career as a news reporter in upstate New York. She was a multimedia journalist who shot, wrote, and edited her own news stories for News 10 Now (now Spectrum News) in Potsdam and Binghamton. Most recently, Dean worked for nearly 14 years at KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis where she hosted the lifestyle television show "Show Me St. Louis" and worked as a news anchor and reporter, covering breaking news and stories on the local and national level.

"We are thrilled to have Dana join our team," said David MacLean, Chief Marketing Officer at Quadrant. "Her extensive media experience, proven ability to tell compelling stories, and overall understanding of the public relations landscape will be a huge asset in growing our company visibility and brand."

Dana holds a degree in journalism from Boston University and will be based in the company's Syracuse office.

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a biotech company developing molecular diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Quadrant Biosciences Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Quadrant Biosciences Inc.