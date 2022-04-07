David C. Dvorak Invests $5 Million in THINK Surgical

FREMONT, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the investment of $5 million dollars in THINK Surgical by David Dvorak. This investment was completed through Black Lake Expeditions, LLC, an entity for which Mr. Dvorak serves as managing director. Mr. Dvorak became THINK Surgical's Executive Chairman of the Board last year following an extensive search process.

Mr. Dvorak had a successful 16-year career at Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. where he most recently held the position of president and chief executive officer for a decade.

"Since becoming THINK Surgical's Chairman, I have gained a much deeper understanding of THINK's overarching strategy and vision, current product offering and future technology pipeline, as well as the strength of its leadership team," said Mr. Dvorak. "Given his track record of success over decades with Stryker Corporation, including his time as president of the Joint Replacement Division and his experience with Mako robotic-arm technology, Stuart Simpson is uniquely qualified to lead THINK. I am highly confident that under Stuart's leadership THINK will execute its compelling plans with precision and generate tremendous value for its stakeholders."

"It is incredibly gratifying and motivating to receive such a significant demonstration of support from David," said Stuart Simpson, president and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical. "David's decades of leadership experience in the orthopedic industry makes his investment a testament to the future growth potential of THINK Surgical."

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The TSolution One® Total Knee Application includes the only commercially available, active robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) utilizing an open implant library, supporting a variety of implant options. The core technology of the TSolution One has been used in thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One Total Knee Application for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com .

